Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expands By 65.7%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

KZR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. 201,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

