Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declines By 54.9%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LGI remained flat at $$20.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.