Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Decreases By 69.8%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $30.22. 15,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,671. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTOIY. Societe Generale lowered Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen began coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SEB Equities raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

