Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Increases By 62.6%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. 11,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

