Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Drops By 62.9%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $129,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNY remained flat at $$9.67 during trading on Friday. 15,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

