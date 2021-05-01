Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Drops By 32.4%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ONCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,013. The company has a market cap of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.83.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.
