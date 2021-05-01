Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Drops By 32.4%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ONCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,013. The company has a market cap of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

