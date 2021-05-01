Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Expands By 54.6%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $5.65 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0158 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.