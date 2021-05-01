Short Interest in PreVu, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVU) Declines By 77.9%

PreVu, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PreVu stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,347. PreVu has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
PreVu Company Profile
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for PreVu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreVu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.