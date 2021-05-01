Short Interest in PreVu, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVU) Declines By 77.9%

PreVu, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PreVu stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,347. PreVu has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get PreVu alerts:

PreVu Company Profile

PreVu, Inc retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PreVu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreVu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.