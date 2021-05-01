Short Interest in ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Declines By 29.1%

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

ROYUF stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80.

