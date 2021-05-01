Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Decreases By 32.7%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,791. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $27.46.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.5282 dividend. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is 50.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHI. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.