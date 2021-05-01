Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Drops By 66.4%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MXF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1,080.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

