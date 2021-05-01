Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Grows By 64.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

