Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Increases By 100.0%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.82 on Friday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

