Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Increases By 100.0%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.82 on Friday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.32.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
