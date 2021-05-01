Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Declines By 66.7%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vifor Pharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GNHAY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 509. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

