Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.