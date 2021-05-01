Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 24,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.