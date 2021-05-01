Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

