Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $285.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $251.51 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day moving average is $165.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

