Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International comprises 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $87.61 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

