Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.