Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 1,713 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

