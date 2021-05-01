Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 4,008 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ABM Industries worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE ABM opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,569.22 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

