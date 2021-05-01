Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HERO. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

HERO opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

