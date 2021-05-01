Simplex Trading LLC Invests $248,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.46% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $155.40.

