Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,260,000 after purchasing an additional 598,431 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,638,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 784,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,979,000 after buying an additional 499,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF alerts:

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.