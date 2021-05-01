Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 1,292 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 1,001.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of XPH stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.