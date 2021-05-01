Simplex Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,832 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,001,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 146,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,848,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $72.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $74.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

