Simplex Trading LLC Sells 25,897 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 91.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,897 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of WFH opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $76.45.

