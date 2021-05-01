Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Shares of NYSE SHI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,791. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.61 and a beta of 0.79. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.5282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.