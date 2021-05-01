Six Flags Entertainment Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $22,847,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,437,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

