Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

