Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIX2. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 opened at €115.40 ($135.76) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 12-month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.99.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.