SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SJW Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,097 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $65.55 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

