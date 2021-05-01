Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock also got a boost following the company’s stellar first-quarter 2021 results that gained from continued demand for comfort products as well as momentum in direct-to-consumer business. Markedly, both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. We note that the company’s digital business remains robust. Moreover, its international business continued to be a significant sales growth driver with China being the prominent market. Based on current trends and backlogs the company provided a decent second quarter and fiscal 2021 sales and earnings view that suggests a sharp improvement from the prior-year period. However, margins still remain an area to watch given the rise in SG&A expenses.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKX. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,795,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

