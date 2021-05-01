SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.00 Million

Analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $618.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $671.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $350.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 3,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

