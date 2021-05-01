Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $181.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $96.73 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.