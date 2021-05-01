SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. SLM reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 281.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in SLM by 42.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 4,331.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.66 on Monday. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.