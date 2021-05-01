SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.25. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $302,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 9.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $336,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $186,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

