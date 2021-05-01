Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $2,168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,760 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,040,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,790,161 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $92,803,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 260,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

