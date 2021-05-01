Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.