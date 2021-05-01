Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of SNN opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

