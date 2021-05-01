Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives $23.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,834. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.