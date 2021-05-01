Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Plans $1.23 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $237.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $242.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.80.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total value of $1,648,197.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,795.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,407 shares of company stock worth $9,692,336. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

