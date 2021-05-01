Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 219.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $3,069,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $237.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.80. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

