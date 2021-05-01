Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

