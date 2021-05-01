SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. SolarWinds updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.210 EPS.

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,679. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWI. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

