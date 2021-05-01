SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $254-258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.53 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.210 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 884,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,679. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.
See Also: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.