SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $254-258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.53 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 884,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,679. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWI. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

