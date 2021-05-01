Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

NYSE:SAH traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. 340,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.