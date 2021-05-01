Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.41.

NYSE SHC opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

