Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

SFST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.